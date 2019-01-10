A woman was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly jumped a security barrier in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest Washington, officials said.

Vinita Smith, 55, of Southeast Washington was charged with unlawful entry in the incident, which happened around 2:30 p.m., according to a D.C. police report. Police said the White House was in a lockdown mode when the incident occurred.

Smith was being detained until her initial court appearance on Thursday.

In December, a man from Germany was arrested after a Secret Service officer saw him pull down his pants and expose himself as he posed for a picture in front of the White House.

And in July, three men were arrested in unrelated incidents of breaching the White House security fences.

