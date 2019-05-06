A 34-year-old woman died Sunday of injuries she suffered after her vehicle crashed into a light pole in Southeast Washington last month, D.C. police said.

Officials said Latoya Markee Anderson, of Southeast, died of injuries she suffered April 21 at the intersection of Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street.

Detectives continue to investigate how she lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and careened into a pole as the car traveled southbound on South Capitol Street.

Medics took Anderson a hospital, where she was pronounced dead Sunday, officials said.

No further information was released about the incident.

