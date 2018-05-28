A house fire in Southern Maryland sent two people to the hospital on Monday and required 60 firefighters to bring it under control.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed the single-family home in the 4000 block of Sparkleberry Court in Prince Frederick.

The two occupants of the house were outside when firefighters arrived in response to reports of an explosion and flames. The two were taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Arhar of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters worked through the afternoon Monday to extinguish the flames.