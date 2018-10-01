Baltimore saw more than a homicide a day in September, which ended with 37 people killed — making it the deadliest month of 2018.

Nearly half the killings for the month — 17 — occurred during the last week of September, which ended with a violent weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, seven people were killed and four were injured in shootings.

The last time Baltimore had more homicides in a single month was May 2017, when there were 38. No month in 2016 had more than 36.

On Monday, two men were fatally shot during the day in the city — one in Southwest Baltimore and one in the Northwest district.

This weekend’s killings plus Monday’s homicides brought the number of homicides for the year to 233, according to the Baltimore Police Department. But the city is on pace to see fewer killings than in 2017, a record year for violence in the city. At the end of September 2017, the city had 266 homicides. Last year, 342 people were killed in Baltimore — the highest per capita rate in the city’s history.

September’s high homicide count came despite an entire week earlier in the month during which the city went without a fatal shooting.

Sixty-four people were also hurt in nonfatal shootings during the month.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle and other local officials were expected to attend a crime walk at 6 p.m. Monday in Riverside. Last week, 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi was fatally shot Thursday evening in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue while walking home from a relative’s house.

Police have not made an arrest in the killing. They initially indicated Moriconi’s death might have been the result of a robbery, but a spokesman said late Friday that detectives were still investigating a possible motive.

Among the recent victims is 26-year-old Johnathan Greenidge, who was killed Thursday in the 500 block of Chateau Avenue in the North Baltimore neighborhood of Winston-Govans.

“It’s a terrible thing. A young man who has his whole future in front of him. A young man who is trying to figure out life. It’s just awful,” said Bill Keopple, head football coach at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark., where Greenidge played as an offensive lineman from 2010 to 2015.

“He was a very pleasant young man” who was also extremely bright, Keopple said. The coach said Greenidge was not a player he had to worry about when it came to grades.

Greenidge graduated with a degree in criminal justice and considered attending law school, Keopple said.

He said he had still texted with Greenidge, but he recalled the last conversation they had in person before Greenidge graduated in spring 2016. Keopple said Greenidge thanked him for the opportunities and expressed appreciation for his experience on the team. Keopple said Greenidge had his young son with him.

“It’s just a tragic loss. He’s someone we consider a part of family here,” he said.

Greenidge also played football at Calvert Hall College High School, where he graduated in 2009.

Head football coach Donald Davis said he recalled Greenidge as an “affable” young man who had no “ill will to anyone” and said he was shocked to learn of Greenidge’s death.

Police on Monday identified on Sunday four men killed in Baltimore. Thomas Hamilton, 27, was shot in the 2800 block of W. Belvedere Avenue; Abdoulie Jallow, 24, was shot in the unit block of S. Calvert Street; Randall Finney, 32, was killed in the 4000 block of Balfern Avenue; and Donald Lee Jackson, 46, was shot in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore Street, according to police.

Beaontray Ellis, 17, was also shot and killed Friday in the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue.

As of Monday morning, police had not named Saturday’s three homicide victims because their next of kin had not yet been notified.