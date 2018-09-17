Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Trump, arriving in July at federal court in Washington. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Michael Flynn asked a federal judge Monday to set a sentencing between Nov. 28 and Dec. 7 for President Trump’s former national security adviser — after the midterm congressional elections Nov. 6 — in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe.

Flynn pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to lying to the FBI about contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, becoming one of the first Trump associates to cooperate and the highest-ranking official charged in Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The matter is now ready to be scheduled for sentencing hearing at this time,” prosecutor Brandon L. Van Grack and Flynn attorney Robert K. Kelner wrote in a one-page court filing Monday.

They said the parties were available for sentencing Nov. 28 or any of the following seven business days.

The Flynn filing came three days after Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller.

Flynn resigned from his top White House post in February 2017 after the White House said he misled Vice President Pence and other administration officials about his contacts with Kislyak.

The Flynn date would fall at least three weeks after the midterm elections. On the one hand, it could mark an end of the special counsel office’s investigation of matters related to Flynn or his cooperation, and a deadline for the filing of any related charges or report.

On the other hand, prosecutors could still ask to push back the date, once again. Flynn’s attorneys have said he is eager to be sentenced and to bring the matter to a close.

The Flynn sentencing date sought Monday by both sides could require probation officials to complete a pre-sentencing report — an investigation of whether a person’s background may warrant a harsher or more lenient punishment, and a necessary step in the federal process — in slightly less than the usual 70 to 85 days.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan had said he would be open to expediting sentencing and set it at 60 days out from a request from both sides.

The special counsel’s office and defense attorneys Monday also were due to file sentencing recommendations for Richard Pinedo, a California man whose guilty plea was announced in February in connection with a Russian Internet trolling operation whose alleged members were charged in a broader indictment.

Flynn’s plea revealed that he was in touch with senior Trump transition officials before and after his communications with the ambassador. The pre-inauguration communications with Kislyak involved efforts to blunt Obama administration policy decisions on sanctions on Russia and a United Nations resolution on Israel.