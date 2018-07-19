Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexandria on July 12. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office/Reuters)

Pictures of Paul Manafort’s homes, cars, $21,000 watch and high-end clothing may be displayed for jurors at his trial beginning in Alexandria federal court next week, according to a list of nearly 500 potential exhibits published by prosecutors Wednesday evening.

The court filing offers a look at the types of evidence the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election may use against Manafort, who is accused of bank and tax fraud.

There will be photographs of the putting green at his home in the Hamptons, the clothes he bought from bespoke suitmakers Alan Couture and House of Bijan, and his $21,000 titanium Bijan watch. There will be records of the hundreds of thousands of dollars he spent at a rug store in Old Town Alexandria and his season tickets to the New York Yankees.

There will also be email communication between Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Tad Devine, a Democratic consultant who worked for the same Ukrainian politician.

It is the work Manafort did for Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his political party that is at the center of the criminal charges against him in both Alexandria and D.C. federal court.

Other exhibits will expose Manafort’s communications with Rinat Akhmetov, a Ukrainian oligarch who backed Yanukovych, and Serhiy Lovochkin, a Yanukovych ally who currently serves in the country’s parliament.

Manafort is accused of hiding the money he made in Ukraine to avoid paying taxes and then lying about his debt to get new loans.

Some of the proposed exhibits are emails regarding Manafort’s real estate investments with his former son-in-law, Jeffrey Yohai.

Manafort is currently being held at the Alexandria Detention Center. His trial is set to begin Wednesday.

In D.C., Manafort is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent. He has argued his work on behalf of Yanukovych and his allies was focused on Europe. But one item listed as a potential exhibit is an April 2010 memo from Manafort to Yanukovych entitled, “Goals of US Trip.” Another from 2013 is called, “US Government Activity.”