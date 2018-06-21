Paul Manafort goes through security as he arrives at federal court on June 15 in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Prosecutors want potential jurors in Paul Manafort’s upcoming bank and tax fraud trial to answer dozens of questions about their views on Ukraine, political consulting, the Internal Revenue Service and the Special Counsel’s Office investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort’s trial next month in Alexandria federal court will be the first prosecuted by that office. In the proposed questionnaire, potential jurors are told that “some of the witnesses in this case may be individuals who were involved in crimes themselves” who would testify as part of cooperation agreements or under immunity from prosecution.

Manafort’s former business partner, Rick Gates, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI.

Questionnaires are common in cases that have garnered significant media attention, as a way to ensure an impartial jury.

In the Thursday filing, Assistant United States Attorney Uzo Asonye says that the amount of reporting around the case — including some he describes as inaccurate — “raises a substantial danger that potential jurors may already have formed opinions about the defendant’s guilt or innocence [and] may have developed views about the Special Counsel’s investigation.”

In particular, Asonye says the New York Times inaccurately reported “that federal agents who executed a search warrant at Manafort’s residence did not knock on the front door and picked the lock to enter.” The prosecutor also highlights a Washington Post opinion piece based on that report.

Manafort is still arguing that no trial should occur in Virginia because his alleged crimes, which relate to his work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, have nothing to do with the 2016 campaign. The longtime lobbyist served as Trump’s campaign manager for five months, resigning amid questions about the legality of his Ukrainian work.

Judge T.S. Ellis III, who is overseeing the Alexandria trial, has not yet ruled on whether the case against Manafort falls within Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s purview. A hearing is set for next Friday to deal with other challenges raised by defense attorneys, including that the search of Manafort’s home and storage unit were improper.

Manafort also faces related charges in D.C. federal court, where he is set to go to trial in September. Last week a judge there sent Manafort to jail after he was indicted on charges of tampering with potential witnesses in that case.

According to court documents, Manafort and an associate urged two people who worked on the Ukrainian campaign to maintain the lobbying was focused exclusively on Europe, not the United States.