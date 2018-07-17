Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexandria, July 12. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office/Reuters)

The special counsel prosecuting Paul Manafort is seeking to give immunity to five potential witnesses in advance of his trial in Alexandria federal court next week.

All five have said they will not testify so as not to incriminate themselves, according to a Tuesday court filing, and so prosecutors are asking Judge T.S. Ellis III to grant them immunity and compel their testimony.

The motions are sealed, and the government will not reveal the names of the witnesses unless they are actually called to testify.

“The five individuals identified in the motions at issue are third parties who have not been charged in this matter, and who have not been identified publicly with the case,” Assistant United States Attorney Uzo Asonye wrote. “The motions would reveal those individuals’ involvement in the investigation and the trial, thereby creating the risk of their undue harassment.”

Trump’s former campaign chairman faces bank and tax fraud charges brought by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His trial is set to begin next Wednesday.

In both Alexandria and Washington D.C. federal court, where Manafort has another trial scheduled for September, the longtime lobbyist is accused of hiding his work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine as well as the money he made from that work.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday morning to go over what evidence will be allowed, as well as Manafort’s efforts to delay the trial or move it to Roanoke, Va.

He is incarcerated in Alexandria’s jail, after being accused of tampering with witnesses in the D.C. trial.