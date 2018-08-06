A longtime Montgomery County bus driver fondled a 12-year-old special needs student while his bus was stopped, detectives said in court records filed Monday, describing a case they put together in part after seeing a drawing the little girl made after the alleged assault.

“Victim A then drew a picture of her and her bus driver,” the detectives wrote. “And in this picture, Victim A’s drawing of herself has tears coming from her eyes, and she stated that she was crying.”

The suspect, Etienne K. Kabongo, 62, of Gaithersburg, was arrested Sunday and charged with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and second-degree rape. He faces a possible prison sentence of at least 20 years if convicted.

“Words cannot convey my anger, disgust and disappointment in the alleged behavior of Mr. Kabongo,” Montgomery public schools’ superintendent Jack Smith said in an announcement posted on the school system’s website. “Abusing a position of trust and authority to take advantage of the most vulnerable among us is despicable.”

The system listed bus routes driven by Kabongo from 2009 to 2018, during regular school years and summer school sessions. The list includes more than 20 schools.

[Bus routes driven by sexual assault suspect Etienne Kabongo]

Known to some students as “Mr. Steve,” Kabongo had worked for the school system since 2006, and primarily drove students receiving special education services, Smith said. Kabongo has been placed on leave.

Police officials said Monday the incident occurred last Tuesday, July 31 at about 12:30 p.m. At the time, Kabongo had been driving students receiving special education services, when the bus stopped in the area of Yates Road in Silver Spring. During a period in which the school bus attendant left the bus to help drop off another student, police said, Kabongo got up, walked to the back of the bus, and walked back to the front of the bus toward the girl. She was seated by herself, police said, and Kabongo sat next to her and molested her, they allege.

A bus camera captured video of the assault, police said.

“Victim A began to scream,” detectives wrote in court papers, “and appears to cry while she moved backwards away from Etienne K. Kabongo.”

Online court records do not indicate whether Kabongo has retained an attorney.