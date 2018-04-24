D.C. Police said they are looking for this 'person of interest' who vandalized a speed camera in Southeast Washington. (D.C. Police)

The surveillance video photo shows a person getting out of a dark-colored pickup truck — another possible lead in a series of attacks to disable speed cameras around Washington.

It is not clear if all the incidents are related or if it is the same person or group of people doing the vandalism, officials said.

In the latest incident, D.C. police said a “person and vehicle of interest” were seen on a nearby surveillance camera around 1 a.m. on April 12 in the 3700 block of Southern Avenue SE near the Maryland and District line and Suitland Road.

The speed camera was broken after it was vandalized. The vehicle is believed to be a Hyundai Santa Fe in a dark color.

In February, there were similar incidents that involved several speed cameras in Northeast Washington.

Eleven speed cameras were vandalized, police said. In one of the February incidents, surveillance photos showed a man walking by a sedan or small SUV near the southbound side of the Anacostia Freeway, just south of Eastern Avenue in the 800 block of Ridge Road SE.

D.C. police have said that one of the cameras in the February incidents was pushed over and its camera ripped off its mounting. In another case, the camera was missing.

Speed cameras have gained popularity among transportation and safety officials and police departments to make drivers slow down. But many drivers loathe getting a ticket from them.

Tickets from speed cameras generate millions of dollars in revenue for local jurisdictions.

Anyone with information on the vandalizing can call 202-727-9099.

