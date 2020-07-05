Authorities found the brothers in a car in the middle of the road in the area of Fox Run Drive about 10:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The site is about 75 miles southwest of Washington.
The office said Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania County, was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony,.
The victims and suspect did not know each other, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was the initial caller to 911. He said he had been cut on the arm during a dispute, the sheriff’s office said.
The office said rescue personnel treated him for a cut.
Exactly what happened was not clear Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.
The office said a gun was found in a pond by divers.