Two people died in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Newington area of Fairfax County, police said.

Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the shooting in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court. One person died at the scene and another died soon after being hospitalized, police said.

Fairfax County Police Second Lt. James Curry said a “person of interest” was in custody. He said there was no ongoing threat and that authorities were investigating what prompted the shooting.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.