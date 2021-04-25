By Michael Brice-SaddlercloseMichael Brice-SaddlerLocal reporter covering D.C. government and politics EmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 25, 2021 at 10:07 p.m. UTCTwo people died in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Newington area of Fairfax County, police said.Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the shooting in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court. One person died at the scene and another died soon after being hospitalized, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFairfax County Police Second Lt. James Curry said a “person of interest” was in custody. He said there was no ongoing threat and that authorities were investigating what prompted the shooting.Police did not immediately identify the victims. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy