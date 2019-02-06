A 52-year-old man died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained after he was hit by an SUV Saturday night in Springfield, Fairfax County police said.

Officials said a 2013 Ford Edge struck Tomas Maldonado, of Springfield, as he attempted to cross the 7200 block of Commerce Street around 8:30 Saturday. The vehicle was traveling north on Commerce Street and hit Maldonado as he was walking in the road outside of a crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and investigators determined that vehicle speed nor alcohol were factors for the driver, but that “alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian,” police said in a statement.

Officials continue to investigate, police said.

