“Information is pouring in,” said Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. “You can’t shoot and kill an Army colonel in the Washington, D.C. area without generating outrage.”
Fairfax County police put out a plea for the public’s help late Wednesday in locating a light-colored Nissan that was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in the Newington Forest neighborhood. Guglielmi said police have recovered the car.
Guglielmi said Marshall has been seen in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Prince George’s County. He advised the public to call 911 if they see him and not attempt to approach him directly. Guglielmi said Marshall was last known to be staying in D.C., but did not have an official address for him.
Guglielmi said police have also detained a second person, who they think may be an accomplice in the slayings.
Police were called to the 8000 block of Flint Street around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting, police said.
Guglielmi said police are still investigating a motive for the killings, but said the suspect was known to the victims or members of their family and the slayings were likely tied to a dispute and attempted burglary that occurred at the same home on Monday.
Edward McDaniel was a doctor at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and had spent roughly 25 years in the military, his mother said. She said Brenda McDaniel was an Army veteran and was a nurse.
