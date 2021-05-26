A Springfield husband and wife were shot and killed in their front yard Wednesday morning by a suspect who remains on the loose, Fairfax County police said.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but the shooting occurred in the Newington Forest neighborhood around 9:20 a.m., police said.

The assailant is believed to be known to the victims or their family members and fled the scene in a white late model Nissan, possibly with Maryland tags, police said. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

“This is a tragic, vicious, brutal double murder,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at an afternoon news conference.

Davis said investigators believe the double slaying is probably tied to a dispute and attempted burglary that occurred at the same home in the 8000 block of Flint Street on Monday. The chief said there was an active investigation into Monday’s incident when the shooting occurred.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene in the residential neighborhood of single family homes.

Davis said the son of the victims was home at the time of the shooting. One neighbor described hearing five shots during the incident.

Juliana Buendia, who lives near the scene, said residents of the home where the shooting occurred were not well-known to other residents of the block.

“It’s very odd,” Buendia said. “This is a safe neighborhood. The biggest commotion we’ve had was getting our driveways replaced.”

The homicides were the ninth and tenth in Fairfax County this year.

Police asked anyone who knows the location of the suspect to call authorities.

Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.