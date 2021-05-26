“This is a tragic, vicious, brutal double murder,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at an afternoon news conference.
Davis said investigators believe the double slaying is probably tied to a dispute and attempted burglary that occurred at the same home in the 8000 block of Flint Street on Monday. The chief said there was an active investigation into Monday’s incident when the shooting occurred.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene in the residential neighborhood of single family homes.
Davis said the son of the victims was home at the time of the shooting. One neighbor described hearing five shots during the incident.
Juliana Buendia, who lives near the scene, said residents of the home where the shooting occurred were not well-known to other residents of the block.
“It’s very odd,” Buendia said. “This is a safe neighborhood. The biggest commotion we’ve had was getting our driveways replaced.”
The homicides were the ninth and tenth in Fairfax County this year.
Police asked anyone who knows the location of the suspect to call authorities.
Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.