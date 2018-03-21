A deputy from the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office was the armed school resource officer who confronted a youth with a gun Tuesday at a school in the county. (St. Mary’s County website image)

The St. Mary’s County deputy sheriff who intervened in a shooting at the school on Tuesday is a member of one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States.

On its web site, the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office describes itself as the oldest sheriff’s office in Maryland and one of the oldest in the United States, with a history going back almost 400 years.

The agency said it traces its history to a sheriff named James Baldridge, who held office in 1637.

According to the sheriff’s office, it remains unclear when the first sheriff in America took office.

St. Mary’s County was established in the 1630s, according to the sheriff’s office said, and the first eight counties in Virginia were established then as well.

Probably those Virginia Counties named a sheriff at the same time, the St. Mary’s County office said. However, it added, no records exist to provide documentation.

The county is on the southern tip of the Southern Maryland peninsula, between the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay. English settlers landed there in 1634.