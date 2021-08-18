Authorities said they do not know what sparked the deadly altercation at KIPP DC, which happened amid a large gathering of youths and as administrators tried to provide safe passage for students leaving the school.
“Whether you are the perpetrator of the crime or the deceased person, it is sad,” Contee told reporters at the scene. “Because this did not have to happen.”
The KIPP charter network is one of the first schools to reopen for the fall semester. The first day of classes was Aug. 9, with nearly all students learning in the high school for the first time since schools shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020.
School officials said class at the college preparatory campus would be canceled Thursday. The school will be offering grief counseling to students virtually.
Police did not release the name of the victim. Contee said crimes involving juveniles in the District is at “an unacceptable level,” and that no matter what the reason for the dispute, it comes down to “two young people who were unable to resolve conflict peacefully.”
Including Wednesday’s victim, this year’s homicide victims include one 6-year old, three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.
KIPP DC is the city’s largest charter network in the District, educating more than 7,000 students on its campuses. The high school is the network’s flagship upper school, with more than 800 students enrolled.
A KIPP DC spokesman confirmed that both the victim and suspect are current students at the school, though he could not confirm whether both were in classes on Wednesday.
In 2018, Tyshon Perry, a 16-year-old KIPP high-schooler, was fatally stabbed at the NoMa-Gallaudet station, which students from multiple school rely on to commute. Many classmates witnessed the killing.
Two teenagers who are cousins were charged in Perry’s killing. Their trials are scheduled for November.
Perry was one of several D.C. students killed on the way home from school during the 2017-2018 academic year. That spurred a citywide effort to provide more resources to “safe passage” programs to ensure that children can get to and home from school safely. KIPP DC students and staff were part of that effort, and the charter network started providing a shuttle that would take students to and from the NoMa Metro each day.
The Bowser administration said Friday at a school reopening news conference that it will have 24 new shuttle routes in Wards 7 and 8 to help students commute to school safely.
The KIPP DC principal, Stephanie Renee Young, wrote in a letter to parents that “we are heartbroken by this news and will update you as we learn more.”
Her letter encouraged parents to “talk with your child about safe passage to and from school and encourage them to come forward to school staff if they have any safety concerns.”
The first of the District’s two other fatal shootings on Wednesday occurred about 1 p.m. in the unit block of L Street NW, in the old Sursum Corda neighborhood west of North Capitol Street and south of New York Avenue.
Contee said a man was found dead inside a vehicle near a construction site. The victim’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
About 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of First Street SE in Congress Heights. Contee said officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
His name has not been released either. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene. Contee said there does not appear to be a connection between the two shootings.