Perry was one of several D.C. students killed on the way home from school during the 2017-2018 academic year. That spurred a citywide effort to provide more resources for “safe passage” programs to ensure that children could get to school and home again safely. KIPP DC students and staffers were part of that effort, and the charter network started providing a shuttle that would take students to and from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station each school day.