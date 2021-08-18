Authorities said they do not know what sparked the deadly altercation, which happened amid a large gathering of youths and as administrators tried to provide safe passage for students leaving the school.
“Whether you are the perpetrator of the crime or the deceased person, it is sad,” Contee told reporters at the scene. “Because this did not have to happen.”
The KIPP charter network is one of the first schools to reopen for the fall semester. The first day of classes was Aug. 9, with nearly all students learning in the high school for the first time since schools shut down in March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
School officials said classes at the college preparatory campus would be canceled Thursday. The school will be offering grief counseling to students virtually.
Police did not release the name of the victim. Contee said that crimes involving juveniles in the District are at “an unacceptable level” and that regardless of the reason for the dispute, it came down to “two young people who were unable to resolve conflict peacefully.”
Including Wednesday’s victim, this year’s young homicide victims include one 6-year old, three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.
KIPP DC is D.C.’s largest charter network, educating more than 7,000 students on its campuses. The high school is the network’s flagship upper school, with more than 800 students enrolled.
A KIPP DC spokesman confirmed that the victim and suspect were current students at the school, although he could not confirm whether both were in classes Wednesday.
In 2018, Tyshon Perry, a 16-year-old KIPP high-schooler, was fatally stabbed at the NoMa-Gallaudet transit station, which students from multiple school use to commute. Many classmates witnessed the killing.
Two teenagers who are cousins were charged in Perry’s killing. Their trials are scheduled for November.
Perry was one of several D.C. students killed on the way home from school during the 2017-2018 academic year. That spurred a citywide effort to provide more resources for “safe passage” programs to ensure that children could get to school and home again safely. KIPP DC students and staffers were part of that effort, and the charter network started providing a shuttle that would take students to and from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station each school day.
The Bowser administration said Friday at a school reopening news conference that it will have 24 new shuttle routes in Wards 7 and 8 to help students commute to school safely.
The KIPP DC principal, Stephanie Renee Young, wrote in a letter to parents that “we are heartbroken by this news and will update you as we learn more.”
Her letter encouraged parents to “talk with your child about safe passage to and from school and encourage them to come forward to school staff if they have any safety concerns.”
The first of D.C.’s two other killings Wednesday, both of which were shootings, occurred about 1 p.m. in the unit block of L Street NW, in the old Sursum Corda neighborhood west of North Capitol Street and south of New York Avenue.
Contee said a man was found dead inside a vehicle near a construction site. The victim’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
About 1:30 p.m., police went to the 3700 block of First Street SE in Congress Heights. Contee said officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Contee said the two shootings did not appear to be connected.