Police said the incident began about 3 p.m. at the store in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, between Dupont Circle and K Street.
Police said the guard stopped two people walking out of the store and took merchandise from them that had not been paid for. Police said the people left and that a man returned a short time later and argued with the guard.
The two began to fight, and the man pulled a knife from a pocket and stabbed the guard, police said. That man and another person drove away in a blue Honda Accord.