A security guard at an H&M clothing store near Dupont Circle was stabbed in the abdomen Thursday afternoon after he stopped two people from stealing $1,000 worth of apparel, according to a D.C. police report.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries police described as not life threatening. Authorities were searching for the assailant and another person. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Police said the incident began about 3 p.m. at the store in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, between Dupont Circle and K Street.

Police said the guard stopped two people walking out of the store and took merchandise from them that had not been paid for. Police said the people left and that a man returned a short time later and argued with the guard.

The two began to fight, and the man pulled a knife from a pocket and stabbed the guard, police said. That man and another person drove away in a blue Honda Accord.