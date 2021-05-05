The report says that the man who died “was the primary aggressor” and that the other person possibly acted in self-defense. They said the case is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. No arrests have been made.
The identity of the man who died has not been released pending notification of relatives.
In a separate incident, at about 9:25 p.m., police responded to a Days Inn in the 2700 block of New York Avenue NE for another report of a stabbing.
A police report says two women got into argument inside a room. Police said one woman stabbed and cut the other woman on her neck and left arm with a box cutter.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police, and the assailant left. No arrest has been made.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a woman was stabbed in front of a church in the 1100 block of Howard Road SE, near the Anacostia Metro Station, police said.
The victim suffered injuries described as not life threatening. Police have not made an arrest in the case.