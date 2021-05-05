D.C. police are investigating the stabbings of four people in three separate incidents Tuesday night in Southeast and Northeast Washington that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured, authorities said.

The fatal stabbing occurred about 6:45 p.m. inside a residence in the 100 block of 56th Street SE.

Police said they responded to a call for an assault and found two men with injuries. One was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report, and other was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.

The report says that the man who died “was the primary aggressor” and that the other person possibly acted in self-defense. They said the case is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. No arrests have been made.

The identity of the man who died has not been released pending notification of relatives.

In a separate incident, at about 9:25 p.m., police responded to a Days Inn in the 2700 block of New York Avenue NE for another report of a stabbing.

A police report says two women got into argument inside a room. Police said one woman stabbed and cut the other woman on her neck and left arm with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police, and the assailant left. No arrest has been made.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a woman was stabbed in front of a church in the 1100 block of Howard Road SE, near the Anacostia Metro Station, police said.

The victim suffered injuries described as not life threatening. Police have not made an arrest in the case.