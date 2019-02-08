A staff member was shot in Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore City Friday afternoon, police and district officials said.

The suspected shooter is in custody, and all students are safe, Baltimore City police said.

Around 12:15 p.m., a man entered a front vestibule of the school and shot at a member of the staff, said Col. Byron Conaway of Baltimore police.

The suspected shooter was immediately subdued and taken into custody, and the school was placed on lockdown, Conway said.

The victim, a 56-year-old school hall monitor, was transported to Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is in serious but stable condition, police and school officials said.

The shooting occurred while there was a meeting inside the school, police said.

Police are investigating why the suspected shooter was at the school and what if any connections exist between him and the victim.

“We believe this is an outside person who confronted the person inside the school,” Conway said.

The school dismissed early for the police investigation.

