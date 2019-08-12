A staffer for D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D Ward-1) was arrested over the weekend and charged with firing a gun outside a pop-up marijuana market in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police and court documents.

DaVon Lorenzo Fuller, 24, of Southeast, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm outside a home or business. He was arrested Saturday and ordered detained until a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The incident occurred Aug. 3.

Fuller’s attorney, Daniel K. Dorsey, said his client fired in self-defense during an attempted robbery. Police said no one was injured in the shooting. Another man who was with Fuller also opened fire, according to police, and is being sought.

A spokesman for Nadeau said Fuller has been put on administrative leave from his $55,000 a year job as constituent services coordinator assisting residents in Nadeau’s ward with navigating the city’s bureaucracy.

“We are shocked and saddened by the situation, as it does ∞not reflect the colleague we have come to know,” Nadeau said in a statement. The council member noted she has worked to pass several laws designed to help reduce gun violence.

“We know that easy access to guns can turn petty arguments into potentially deadly confrontations,” her statement reads.

Police said they think Fuller and another man were at the marijuana pop-up shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 and were robbed after they carried bags from the trunk of Fuller’s BMW into a warehouse in the 2200 block of 25th Place NE in Kingman Park. Dorsey would not comment on whether his client was connected to the marijuana pop-up, which was in Ward 5.

Police said in an arrest affidavit that surveillance video shows two men exiting a white Jeep in front of the BMW and that it appears they tried to rob people police identified as Fuller and his companion. The affidavit says Fuller and his companion each pulled out a firearm and fired at least a dozen shots from 9mm and .45 caliber handguns. The two men fled in the white Jeep.

Police said they identified Fuller through his vehicle and in a later search of his residence found a 9mm Glock handgun, his D.C. Council employment card and other documents. The affidavit says Fuller had registered the gun in the District but had been denied a concealed-carry permit, making it illegal for him to take it outside his residence.

