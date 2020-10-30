The three incidents happened over the past several months.

One occurred just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 8 in the 3100 block of Lee Highway near Interstate 66. A woman told police she was walking on a trail when she saw a man — who they say was later identified as McCarthy — walking toward her from a distance. When she turned around and started walking away from him, he walked faster and got closer to her, according to police.

When McCarthy caught up to her, he grabbed her hip, and “touched her inappropriately,” according to police. The woman yelled and the man then fled.

A second incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard near the Clarendon Metro stop, according to police.

There was a report of a “suspicious person” and when police arrived a woman said she was “walking in the area” when a man followed her inside a business. She recognized him from a “previous encounter in April,” police said, and called authorities.

Two hours later that same day, polices said, a woman who was on a walk told police she noticed a man they said was McCarthy was following her in the 2300 block of Clarendon Boulevard near the Court House Metro stop. She tried to get away by going different ways, sitting in a park and going into a business but the man allegedly kept following her, and she called police.