Rivera told reporters the arrest warrant had been issued Feb. 7, and when officers went to the house on Monday, the man “refused to come out.”

Several streets, including parts of Georgia Avenue, were closed during the incident that began about 7:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue NW, near Theodore Roosevelt High School. Students at that school and a nearby middle school were put into lockdown.

AD

AD

Police had not released a name of the man taken into custody as of Monday afternoon.

According to a search warrant application filed in D.C. Superior Court, a person walking by the residence in August spotted the four kittens and the cat in the lawn. The D.C. Animal Care and Control agency reported the eyes of the kittens and cat were “crusted shut

and that two were “weak and lethargic.”

A total of six cats and kittens were seized at the home during the search in August, court documents says.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said in a statement the animals “suffered from untreated upper respiratory infections” and were “in dire need of medical attention.” The group said one kitten named Marvin suffered an ulcer in one eye, and that the eye had to be removed.

AD

The search warrant describes several attempts by the District’s animal control officers to reach out to the occupants and get medical care for the pets, including posting notices seeking proof the animals had been taken to a veterinarian.