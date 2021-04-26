Fraser announced his campaign Monday morning on social media in a video, which doesn’t name Braveboy but points out concerns he says he has witnessed as a public defender under her tenure and that of her predecessor, now-County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Both women also ran on reform platforms, but neither did so from the perspective of a public defender. Braveboy previously worked in politics and advocated for juvenile justice reform. Alsobrooks worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the prosecutor’s office before holding the top job for eight years.

“Unfortunately as a public defender, I’ve seen kids prosecuted and charged in adult court,” Fraser said in his video. “I’ve seen people sit in jail for weeks, only to have their case dismissed on their first trial date. And I’ve seen people plead guilty just to avoid harsh mandatory minimum sentences.”

Fraser’s announcement comes more than a year before the Democratic primary in Maryland.

“People don’t actually know what’s happening in the courthouse,” Fraser said in an interview. “I want to be a part of that educational opportunity.”

Fraser’s key campaign promises include ending the use of mandatory minimums, the criminalization of poverty and addiction, and prosecuting children as adults.

“Charging kids as adults, that is the school-to-prison pipeline,” Fraser said. “So let’s stop it.”

As state’s attorney, Fraser said he would also commit to publicly releasing what is known as the “Brady list,” which contains the names of police officers who have been flagged as unreliable court witnesses because they’ve been accused of misconduct or other wrongdoing.

Braveboy, the current state’s attorney, has said her list includes nearly 30 officers — 15 of whom she refuses to call to testify in court. But she said she cannot release it publicly because of Maryland records laws that protect officers’ personnel information.

Fraser said he would ask for a “systemic review” of every officer on the list.

“We want to stop officer misconduct before they kill someone in the community,” he said. “Before they harm someone in the community.”

When asked to comment directly on Braveboy’s tenure, Fraser declined, saying only that he is “running a campaign” based on his “vision of justice.”

“I look forward to talking with the voters,” he said.