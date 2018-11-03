A Starbucks in Fairfax County was evacuated Saturday evening following a bomb threat, and the man who allegedly made the threat is in custody, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were investigating at the coffee shop at 8104 Arlington Blvd., police announced on Twitter shortly before 5 p.m. Shortly before 6 p.m., police announced in a another tweet a man had been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and police asked people to avoid the area.

The shop is located in the Yorktowne Center shopping plaza in Merrifield.

No other details were immediately available.