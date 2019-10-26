An officer and a dog tracked a man to the rear of a house on nearby Ellsworth Heights Street, police said. After the man jumped back over the wall, police said, it was the officer with the dog who finally made an arrest.

Police said they found that there had also been a burglary at a home on Ellsworth Heights Street. They said the man they had chased happened to be wearing a coat taken from that home.

They said Steven Anderson, 56, of Royal Crown Drive in Germantown, Md., was charged with two counts of burglary and two of second-degree assault.

