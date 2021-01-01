Carter, 33, a former Marine who works as a Lyft driver, has occasionally annoyed party leaders with his aggressive style of politics since taking office in 2018, especially in his opposition to such Democratic priorities as banning assault weapons in the state.
Carter, who was Virginia co-chair of the Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), filed paperwork in early December to raise money for a possible gubernatorial bid, saying, “We need a government and an economy that works for all 8.5 million people who call Virginia home.”
In addition to Carter, the Democratic field includes former governor Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William). Also in the race are Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), a former speaker of the House of Delegates; and state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), who said she will run as an independent.