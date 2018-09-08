Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of possible effects of Tropical Storm Florence. (Steve Helber/AP)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a state of emergency Saturday in anticipation of the potential impact of Tropical Storm Florence.

The governor’s office said the order was intended to mobilize resources in preparation for the storm. It also aims to help the state mitigate possible damage and facilitate the process by which Virginia provides aid to other states vulnerable to the storm.

“While the impacts of Tropical Storm Florence to Virginia are still uncertain, forecasts increasingly expect the storm to strengthen into a major hurricane that could seriously affect the East Coast and Virginians,” the governor said in a statement.

“Accordingly,” he added, “ I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can begin to prepare state assets, and I encourage Virginians to monitor forecasts and make their own preparations now.”

A state of emergency allows the commonwealth to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and put people and equipment in position to help with storm response and recovery efforts.