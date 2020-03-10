The medical examiner’s office ruled the death an accident, stemming from opioid toxicity compounded by asthma. The student’s mother, Dixiana Perez, rejected the finding, saying the death stemmed from neglect. She said her son should have been taken to a hospital.
In a statement released Tuesday, state police said Lobo-Perez declined breakfast at the jail at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 12. At 7:50 a.m., police said, jail personnel found him unresponsive in his cell.
Police said they investigated at the request of the jail.