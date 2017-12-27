Thieves who take things from cars took no holiday for Christmas, not in the District, Virginia or in Maryland, according to authorities.

Sixteen thefts from cars were reported on Christmas Day in Prince George’s County, police there said.

It brought the total of such thefts in the county over the three-day weekend to 43.

In Fairfax County, police reported at least 17 thefts from cars on Saturday morning in the West Springfield police district.

In the District, 10 thefts from cars were reported on Sunday, the day of Christmas Eve. The 10 thefts occurred in three of the city’s seven police districts. It was not immediately clear whether there were others.