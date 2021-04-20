The indictment issued Monday does not detail how Steiner met the first alleged victim, but accuses him of abducting her on July 7 before performing multiple sex acts on her without her consent.

Another indictment alleges Steiner met the second victim on a dating app and began conversing with her via social media. They agreed to meet at his Springfield home on Aug. 18, where Steiner allegedly unlawfully recorded the woman, held her against her will and raped her, according to the indictment.

Descano said in a statement he is encouraging anyone else who has information that would aid the investigation to contact the Fairfax County police.

Steiner was already being held at the Fairfax County jail on an unrelated case in which he is charged with abduction and domestic assault of a family member. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on May 5. No trial date has been set on the rape allegations.

No one immediately responded to a voice mail left on a number listed for Steiner and no attorney is listed for him in court documents. He is listed as a family doctor associated with the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in online records, but a spokesman for the hospital declined to say when he last worked there or for how long.

“The accused is no longer employed by the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital,” the spokesman said.

“My top priority is to keep our community safe,” Descano said in a statement. “I will therefore always act to hold those accountable who prey upon members of this community and I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case.”