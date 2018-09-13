

The thieves allegedly came in the dark of night and worked quietly and meticulously to steal their items — 2½ tons of grapes that the owner of the Virginia vineyard says were on the cusp of being harvested.

It’s a loss worth $50,000 in supplies, labor and potential wine sales for Firefly Hill Vineyards in Elliston, near the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 20 miles from Roanoke.

David Dunkenberger, who has owned the family-run vineyard for 12 years, described it on social media as a devastating and heartbreaking loss. He shared his feelings in several Facebook posts, noting that growing the grapes was eight months’ worth of work.

“What hurts the most is what they stole from my spirit and heart,” he wrote.

He went on to describe how the vineyard is a family experience and how his daughters, his father and others help him.

“Cherished memories spoiled by a bunch of low life, no soul, heartless excuses for human beings,” he wrote.

Dunkenberger didn’t immediately return requests for comment. His wife, Allison, told the Roanoke Times they were in the “grieving process.”

Capt. Brian Wright, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Christiansburg, Va., which is investigating the grape theft, said the “million-dollar question” is the whodunit.

A police report indicated “the victim discovered a crop of grapes about to be harvested had been stolen overnight.” Wright said it appeared the grapes had “just been cut off the vine.”

He said the case was unusual for the agency.

“We’ve had cases of plants being stolen,” he said. “The occasional shrubbery or ornamental trees. But we’ve not had a large case of crops.”

On Monday, the grapes were on the vines during the day, according to Allison, but by early Tuesday morning they were “nearly all gone,” she told the Roanoke Times.

The vineyard owners said the thieves worked quickly. Harvesting that amount of grapes was going to take the Dunkenbergers several days, but the thieves did it between sundown and sunup. The family told the Roanoke Times they believe that whoever took the grapes knew about the winery’s operations.

Dunkenberger wrote in another Facebook post, “to the pieces of cowardly, human scum that came in the night and stole the grapes from my vines. I want to thank you for proving our society has hit rock bottom. May you die a slow and agonizingly painful death so that when you are writhing in pain someone will be kind enough to offer you a drink of wine so you know for what you suffer.”

Dunkenberger had shared how his grape harvest was expected to be good this year, given the rain this season.

On Thursday, Dunkenberger posted a photo showing six cartons of green grapes and wrote, “This is what thieves left me with. Less than 200lbs. of grapes.”

Then he wrote, “We are closed until further notice.”