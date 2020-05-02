It turned out, police said in a brief account, that all four vehicles — the Teslas and a Mitsubishi SUV — had been stolen.
When the officer first stopped at 2:57 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Gosnell Road to check the vehicles, three of them sped away, police said. One unoccupied Tesla remained, police said.
Officers began pursuing the Mitsubishi, police said. They lost sight of it but spotted it again about eight miles south, in the 8200 block of Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area. A Tesla was there, too, police said, and at least one of the vehicles was unoccupied.
Meanwhile, the other Tesla had crashed, near Leesburg Pike and the Capital Beltway, police said. After it struck a concrete barrier, police said, the driver fled on foot.
Police said one man was taken into custody, but no charges had been filed pending further investigation.
Although police said all four vehicles had been stolen, it was not immediately clear where they came from or when they were taken.
Teslas are expensive automobiles. Online ads list older ones in the $50,000 range. One 2016 Model S 70 with 38,000 miles on it was priced at $44,590.