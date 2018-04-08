A stranger grabbed the arm of a 13-year-old girl Friday on a street in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, but she broke away and fled, the county police said.

They said the girl was walking home from a store about 7:50 p.m., and was walking north on Mateny Road when the man approached in a vehicle and asked if she needed a ride. After she said she did not, he parked, got out of the vehicle and grabbed and pulled on the girl’s arm, in what police described as an attempted kidnaping. After the girl broke free and ran home, police were called.

Police said she described the man as Hispanic possibly in his 30’s, 5 feet 10 and about 160 pounds. He was clean shaven and smelled “clean” as if he had recently bathed. He had a thick Hispanic accent, and was wering a black jacket and blue jeans. His vehicle was white and possibly an SUV, police said the girl told them.