D.C. police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in November on the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

Once again, D.C. police were standing on a familiar stretch of Benning Road. It was midafternoon on Saturday, a winter storm imminent, another young man shot and killed on this road.

His name was Michael J. Taylor, 22, a 2014 graduate of a public charter school, killed minutes past 2 p.m. in the courtyard of a sprawling apartment complex a few blocks west of the H Street entertainment strip. Two other young men were wounded.

Between Sept. 21 and Saturday, 11 people have been shot — as many as four in one incident — and one person stabbed on Benning Road between 15th and 18th streets NE. Five of them have died.

Police have made arrests in four of the six incidents, noting disparate motives that included a disrespectful glance, an accusation over a stolen gun, owed money and an argument where the assailant thought the victim was reaching for a weapon.

Taylor’s death and those of a man and woman found wounded in a vehicle early Sunday in Southwest Washington bring the number of homicides in the District this year to 11.

The city ended 2018 with 160 killings, a nearly 40 percent jump from the previous year. Authorities have blamed petty disputes and the availability of firearms but also said the percentage of robbers and other assailants using guns has risen over the past six years.



Michael J. Taylor, is seen here in an undated photo with his father, Michael Spencer. Taylor, 22, was fatally shot Saturday in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE. (Family photo)

Taylor had lived in the Fort Lincoln neighborhood, more than two miles from where he was shot in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, which divides the neighborhoods of Kingman Park and Carver-Langston. No arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Police did not discuss a possible motive for Taylor’s shooting or say if he had been the target.

Residents and local elected leaders have complained the stretch of Benning Road, lined with apartment buildings and worn storefronts, attracts people up to no good.

“It has an age-old reputation for violence, drug selling, drug using and any other illegal activity,” said Kathy Henderson, the immediate past president of the area’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Taylor’s aunt, Tonisia Carter, said her nephew graduated from D.C. Options Public Charter School in 2014 and worked for a home-rehabilitation business and part-time for a party supply company. His sister moved out of the Benning Road area last summer, but Taylor often returned to visit old friends.

“He was in an area he didn’t need to be in,” Carter said. “But that’s where his friends were.”

Carter, 49, said her family has no idea what caused the shooting but hopes a meeting Tuesday with detectives will bring clarity.

“He was doing well for himself,” she said. “He was very well respected.”

Carter said the family is “hoping and praying they have stiffer gun laws” to “prevent all these guns from coming into our city.”

She added, “We also need things for our young people to do, to give them something other than grabbing a gun and saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to shoot someone today.’ It’s heart-wrenching for the mothers and the families when you have to bury a young loved one. And it’s happening too often.”

[Homicides spike in District as shootings become more lethal, police say]

The latest bout of violence along the stretch of Benning Road between 15th and 18th streets NE began Sept. 21, when four people were shot outside a liquor store near 18th Street. Two people have been arrested in connection with that incident. Police said the shooting appeared to be in retaliation for earlier violence.

Three days later, on Sept. 24, police said Marquiawn Williams, 25, of Northeast, was fatally shot in front of the liquor store, also near 18th Street. Police arrested a suspect and said he was angry over a glance he took as disrespectful and the victim owed him money.

Wilbert Brooks, 27, was fatally shot Sept. 30 in the 1500 block of Benning Road. No arrest has been made in that case. On Nov. 8, Jelani Mohammed, 38, was stabbed to death on Benning near 15th Street. Police said a suspect who was arrested argued with Mohammed as he walked by and allegedly attacked when he thought the victim reached into his backpack to retrieve a weapon.

Randall Francis, 20, was shot and killed Nov. 26 moments after he and a friend emerged from a grocery store, in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. Police said the gunman shot him in the back of the head in the middle of the afternoon. Another man was wounded.

Francis lived near the scene of the shooting and, after he was killed, his mother sat crying on the curb near his covered body. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) later commented on the recent Eastern High School graduate’s short life, noting he had wanted to be a photographer and a model.

“We once again have family who are heartbroken and left to grieve,” Bowser said of Francis’ death.

Police later arrested a man and said the suspect had blamed the victim for stealing a gun from him in the past.