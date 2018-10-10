A high school student in Maryland was burned Tuesday when a cell phone reportedly exploded on a school bus, the state fire marshal’s office said.

An investigation showed that the bus was dropping off students from Behemia Manor High School in Cecil County when the driver was notified of a phone lying on the floor and smoking, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office. The incident was reported in the Earleville area of the county.

The student, who was 18, reportedly picked up the smoking phone to throw it out a window for safety, but was burned on the hands, the Fire Marshal’s office said, He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life threatening, the office said.

According to the office an investigation was under way. Officials said they would try to determine how the phone or its battery exploded. Efforts would be made to find if the cause was an internal malfunction, intentional misuse, or something else, the Fire Marshal’s office said.

It was not clear who owned the phone.