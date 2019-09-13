A Radford University student from Culpeper, Va., was found dead Thursday in a jail in Virginia, near the university, authorities said.

The superintendent of the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, Va., said Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, 18, was found unresponsive in his cell about 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the university, in Radford Va., in the southwestern part of the state, said Lobo-Perez, was an 18-year-old freshman from Culpeper. Culpeper is about 70 miles southwest of Washington.

The student was majoring in sports management, the university said.

The jail said in a statement that he died at the scene, despite efforts to administer first aid.

The jail said he had been committed to the facility just before midnight Wednesday night, on a charge of public swearing or intoxication in public.A jail official said he was arrested by the university’s police department.

His relatives could not be immediately reached.

No cause of death was given. The student’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The state police are investigating, officials said.

