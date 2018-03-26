Great Mills High School students at the “March for Our Lives” rally Saturday in Washington.

A student gunman who killed a classmate in the hallway of their Maryland high school and wounded another fatally shot himself in the head as a school resource officer closed in on him, new details released Monday show.

The school resource officer fired a single round at the student gunman, hitting the teen’s weapon but not the teen, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Before the deputy approached, Austin Rollins, 17, had fired a single round with his father’s handgun that left one student dead and another wounded in the hallway of Great Mills High School before then taking his own life March 20, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaelynn Willey is shown in an undated family photo. (Family photo)

Rollins specifically targeted Jaelynn Willey, 16, after the two had recently ended their relationship, authorities said. Willey was left brain dead after the confrontation and was taken off life support three days after the shooting.

Deputy Blaine Gaskill, the school resource officer at Great Mills, confronted Rollins within three minutes after Rollins fired the shot that killed Willey and injured 14-year-old Desmond Barnes in the leg.

The shooting at Great Mills occurred just days before thousands rallied in Washington D.C. and throughout the country to protest gun violence, sparked by the shooting Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead at a high school.

Gaskill’s role in confronting the shooter also thrust the high school into the national gun control debate and schools should arm teachers or add more armed security to their campuses.