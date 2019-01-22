A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and critically injured on Tuesday at the El Haynes Public Charter School in Petworth, according to D.C. police.

The stabbing occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the school in the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue NW, near Sherman Circle Park.

Tomeika Bowden, the spokeswoman for the District’s charter school system, said there was a dispute between two students in a bathroom during which one was stabbed.

Police had no immediate comment on whether a suspect was in custody or if a person had been detained. There are about 430 students in the high school portion of El Haynes.