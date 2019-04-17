DC firefighters used special equipment to bring three college students 30 feet up a shaft after their elevator stalled at the Kennedy Center. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Three college students visiting Washington went on a ride Tuesday that few people ever get to take: they were hoisted in harnesses up an elevator shaft at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The three had been in an elevator that stalled about 30 feet below the center’s Terrace Level, authorities said. The D.C. fire department was called at 4:48 p.m. department spokesmen said.

It was determined that the elevator would not move, said department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. With no other access to the elevator available, he said, “two guys went down.”

Two firefighters rappelled from the terrace level down the shaft to the stalled elevator, according to the account provided by two department spokesmen.

After rappelling to the stalled elevator, the firefighters went inside, apparently by use of the hatch in its roof, according to the fire department. They checked the conditions of the student. Next, after being placed in harnesses, the students were hooked to a pulley system, the spokesmen said.

Then they were lifted up the shaft to safety, “one by one.”



Three college students from Washington state were rescued Tuesday in Washington DC from a stalled elevator, authorities said. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

One of the fire department spokesmen noted the students’ demeanor when they came out of the shaft.

They ”were smiling” said Daryl Levine, one of the two spokesmen.

Kennedy Center officials were also pleased with the outcome of the unexpected events. “We are all very grateful,” said center spokeswoman Michelle Pendoley. She said the elevator had been on its way up when it stalled.

The fire department said the rescue operation took about 45 minutes. Those rescued were two women and a man, the department said.

Pendoley said they had come here from the state of Washington to participate in an event that was part of the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.



DC firefighters and rescue workers took part in an unscripted drama at the Kennedy Center Tuesday evening. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

From January 7 through March 2, this year , according to the festival’s web site, thousands of student artists from eight regions of the country were to present their work.

Of those thousands, according to the website, 125 from the eight regions were to be chosen to come to Washington to take part in festival events at the Kennedy Center.

The students could not be immediately located Tuesday night, and the work for which they had been chosen could not be learned.

So it is unknown to whether they might have described the ordeal by citing the title of one of Shakespeare’s comedies, perhaps “All’s Well that Ends Well.”

As for the elevator, it was taken out of service, and is to be evaluated Wednesday, the Kennedy Center said.

