Seven students at an elementary school in Prince George’s County, Md., used the blades of handheld pencil-sharpeners to cut themselves, authorities said.

The students were seen by a nurse at the school, William Paca Elementary, according to a statement from the county school system. It said the cuts were not considered severe enough to prompt the school to call for emergency medical services.

Counselors and psychologists often list the act of cutting under the heading of self-harm. Mental health experts sometimes depict it as a method of coping and say it may be used by people who show signs of depression. In addition, cutting has sometimes been used as a ritual or initiation rite.

The incident came to light last month when a parent asked to meet with a professional counselor at the school about her concerns.

A counseling team was called to the school to help the child and the family, the school system said. Authorities said they began to investigate to find any other students involved in using the blades and to provide help.

On March 29, the school system said, the school administration posted messages in both English and Spanish telling parents handheld sharpeners were no longer permitted at the school. Those messages were posted on web-based platforms that have been used for communicating with parents.

Classrooms have sharpeners, the school system said.

The parents of the students involved in the cutting were immediately contacted, the school system said. It said an investigation continued through spring break to be certain all students “in need of support” were identified.

A letter was sent Tuesday to all of the school’s parents, in both languages, according to the school system.

It was not clear why the students at Paca cut themselves.

Nor was it immediately known whether students cut themselves with the blades in all cases, or whether some might have cut each other.

Many handheld sharpeners are rectangular, with their longest dimension about an inch and a half. Some are made of plastic, with removable metal blades.