Six students from Wilson High School in Northwest Washington were hospitalized Friday for possible overdoses, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded about noon to Wilson in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street NW for the report of overdose poisoning, fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said.

Six students who might have had symptoms of overdose poisoning were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Buchanan said. Their symptoms weren’t life-threatening, he said.

Emergency responders remained at the scene three hours later. The initial call might have come from the school’s nurses’ suite, Buchanan said.

Details about what the students ingested weren’t available.

In a letter to parents, Wilson principal Kimberly Martin said “several of our students became ill at school.” The letter continued: “Following proper protocols, we immediately contacted Emergency Medical Services, and the students were referred to the appropriate medical officials.”