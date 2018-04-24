After a student took LSD, ran through a fifth-floor window of a residence hall at George Mason University and plunged to his death in September, campus police opened a drug probe that quickly expanded, according to search warrants.

A GMU police detective discovered George Mason exams on the student’s laptop, according to the newly unsealed court documents, and are investigating the possibility that a president of a school fraternity maintains and distributes a “bank” of such exams.

University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, so it is unclear whether anyone has been charged in connection with the case or whether the investigation remains active. The search warrants are filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 30, when Tristan Tanner Medina jumped from a window of the Potomac Heights residence hall on campus, according to the search warrant. The student was transported to a hospital, where he died hours later.

Interviews revealed Medina had been in possession of LSD and had consumed the drug earlier in the day, according to the search warrant. Detectives found the student had a history of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Investigators also conducted a search of Medina’s room, which turned up two laptops, according to the search warrant. The detectives found what appeared to be university exams on Medina’s laptop.

A test distributor confirmed one of the documents was the property of George Mason and should have been available outside the exam room, according to the search warrant.

The search warrants do not detail what subject the exam covered, but detectives wrote the test was used for academic credit and undergoes little modification from semester to semester. The exam is administered on paper, and someone may have scanned or taken a photograph of it.

Police said in court papers that they interviewed Medina’s roommate, who said he had exchanged messages with the president of his fraternity on the date of the incident. The roommate consented to a search of his phone, which the detective said revealed the illegal transfer of exam materials.

“Yo...how can I get one of the tests from our test bank?” a message from Medina’s roommate to the fraternity president read. The president told Medina’s roommate to contact the vice president of the fraternity for the materials.

The detective has filed search warrants for electronic devices and the home of the fraternity president. According to the court papers, the searches have turned up test papers, study guides, Scantrons and marijuana.

The searches were conducted under a Virginia law that makes it illegal to prepare or sell academic papers with the knowledge that they will be submitted by another person to a college or university for credit.