November 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Suitland, Md., according to Prince George's County police. Police found the victim about 4:50 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lacy Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not released the man's identity by midmorning Saturday. An investigation is ongoing.