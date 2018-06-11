It was early Sunday morning as patrons were leaving nightclubs on Bladensburg Road NE that D.C. police officers heard shots and saw people ducking and running, authorities said.

At the same time, the officers saw a car driving away in a hurry from the vicinity of the 2200 block of Bladensburg, the D.C. police said. Officers began chasing it, and during the pursuit, which wound for miles through the city, shots were fired at the officers, the police said.

Finally, the car crashed, in the 6700 block of 16th Street NW, police said. Three arrests were made, police said.

No injuries were reported during the entire episode, police said.

The distance between the Bladensburg Road site and the place where the chase ended varies from six miles to eight miles, depending on the route chosen.