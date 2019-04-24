D.C. police charged a suspect with critically stabbing a man Tuesday afternoon just outside the fare gates at the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest Washington.

The attack occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the busy station in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW. Police said it occurred on the station’s mezzanine level.

Police charged Delonte Hunter, 20, of Northwest, with assault with intent to kill while armed. He could have his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, during which additional details of the incident will be made public.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive but said the victim, who has not been identified, was in critical condition at a hospital. Police said homicide detectives have been assigned to the case due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

