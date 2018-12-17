D.C. police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of another who were attacked in Northeast Washington’s Ivy City neighborhood in 2016, according to the department.

Maurice White, 45, of Laurel, Md., was charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill. He was arrested Sunday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

White is charged with shooting Timothy Pretlow, 45, of Southeast, on Dec. 1, 2016. The attack occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Capitol Avenue NE.

Police said an officer responding to calls about gunshots found two men struck several times by bullets. Pretlow died at a hospital; the other man, who lives in Hyattsville, Md., survived. Police said he had been shot in the back and left hip.

Authorities did not discuss a possible motive.