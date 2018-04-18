A suspect has been arrested in the case of a 2-year-old boy who was found injured on Tuesday inside a residence in Southeast Washington, according to a D.C. police report. The child later died.

D.C. police did not immediately identify the man arrested pending his appearance in court on charges of first-degree cruelty to children and assault. He could appear in D.C. Superior Court Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said the medical examiner had not determined a cause and manner of death for the toddler. They said more serious charges could be filed if the case is ruled a homicide.

Police were called about 8:20 p.m. to the residence in the 3400 block of A Street SE, near East Capitol Street and Minnesota Avenue.

A police report says the initial call was for an injured adult. Police said in the report that the adult did not appear injured, but they found the child unconscious. The child had bruises to the upper body, according to the report.

The boy, whose name has not been made public, was later pronounced dead at Children’s National Medical Center.