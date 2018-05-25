Daniel Lewis Beckwitt, 27, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in the basement of a house in Bethesda after a fire last year. (Montgomery County police photo )

A Bethesda man was arrested Friday in the death of a man who was found in the suspect’s home last year after a fire there, the Montgomery County police said.

Earlier this year, Montgomery County asserted in a lawsuit that a network of “unsupported and unauthorized” underground tunnels” were also found under the house after the fire.

The police said Friday night that Daniel Lewis Beckwitt, 27, of the 5200 block of Danbury Road, has been charged with second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Askia Khafra, 21.

On September 10, of last year, police and fire and rescue personnel went to Beckwitt’s house after a fire was reported there, the police said.

They said that Khafra was found dead in the basement of the house. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that the death was caused by smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the police said.

This is the Bethesda house where Montgomery County authorities said a man was found dead last year after a fire. In a lawsuit they said unauthorized tunnels were found under the house on Danbury Road. (Jennifer Barrios/The Washington Post)

According to police, Beckwitt was arrested Friday evening in Burke, Va. They said he was in the custody of Fairfax County authorities pending extradition to Montgomery.

In an interview earlier this year after the county filed the lawsuit, Khafra’s mother, Claudia Khafra, said she was deep in grief over her son’s death.

She said her son was a budding entrepreneur who was focused on getting his fledgling business off the ground when he died. She said Daniel Beckwitt had been a friend of her son.

